Truist Financial Corp Sells 8,719 Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 37.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,719 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 46,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,516,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 173,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 84,075 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 81,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000.

Get iShares MSCI Italy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWI opened at $32.41 on Monday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.72.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.