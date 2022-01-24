Truist Financial Lowers Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $27.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target decreased by analysts at Truist Financial from $44.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PLUG. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.98.

PLUG stock opened at $21.06 on Monday. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.45.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Plug Power by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Plug Power by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Plug Power by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Plug Power by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

