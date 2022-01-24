TrustVerse (TRV) Reaches Market Cap of $8.90 Million

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One TrustVerse coin can currently be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $8.90 million and $492,396.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00042282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006184 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TRV is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 646,500,006 coins. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

