Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 31,904 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 782,895 shares.The stock last traded at $14.70 and had previously closed at $15.45.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRQ. decreased their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.77. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $622.79 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 28.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.