TurtleCoin (TRTL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $78,003.00

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $78,003.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 42.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 58.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 120,552,874,315 coins. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

