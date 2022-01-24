Ultra Market Cap Tops $249.96 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Ultra coin can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00002449 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $249.96 million and approximately $8.06 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,104.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.86 or 0.00794535 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.07 or 0.00255016 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 80.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00055686 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00010674 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00023848 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,752,124 coins. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

