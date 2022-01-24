UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Position Increased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. FMR LLC grew its position in UMH Properties by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in UMH Properties by 477.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 756,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,499,000 after buying an additional 625,072 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,179,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,919,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in UMH Properties by 209.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 643,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,590,000 after buying an additional 435,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $23.94 on Monday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.89.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 33.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.92%.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UMH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Aegis upped their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

