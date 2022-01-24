UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Receives $27.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UMH shares. Aegis raised their price target on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of UMH stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $23.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,171. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.13. UMH Properties has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.89.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UMH Properties will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.92%.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 346,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 180,048 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,569,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,884,000 after buying an additional 54,704 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,016,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,260,000. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

