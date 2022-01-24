Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $306.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price upped by Susquehanna Bancshares from $300.00 to $306.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $262.81.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE:UNP opened at $246.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific has a one year low of $193.14 and a one year high of $256.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.85.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,207 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 187,638 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $41,267,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 113,020.0% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.