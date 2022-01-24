United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Raymond James

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised United Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen raised their price target on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna raised United Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners raised United Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.31.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $41.65 on Friday. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($7.00) EPS. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Airlines will post -14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 418.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 76,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 62,147 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 23.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,213,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,463,000 after purchasing an additional 232,752 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 643,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,145,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $530,531,000 after acquiring an additional 291,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

