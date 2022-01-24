UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,170 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.0% of Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,723,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,874,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,551,633,000 after purchasing an additional 81,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.04.

UNH opened at $461.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $509.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $470.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

