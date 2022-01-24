UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Raised to $510.00 at BMO Capital Markets

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on UNH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $499.04.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH stock opened at $461.17 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $509.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $470.37 and its 200 day moving average is $438.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,237,133,000 after acquiring an additional 679,255 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,452,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,203,185,000 after acquiring an additional 291,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,831,807,000 after acquiring an additional 838,941 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,268,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,390,353,000 after buying an additional 149,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,590,000 after buying an additional 15,486,052 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.