Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $280.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to announce $280.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $280.50 million and the highest is $281.45 million. Uniti Group posted sales of $275.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.41 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ UNIT traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.87. 168,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,400. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.81 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Uniti Group by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

