UnlimitedIP (UIP) Achieves Market Cap of $1.58 Million

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $20,819.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00041311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP is a coin. Its launch date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,985,525 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars.

