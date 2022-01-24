Urus Market Cap Achieves $2.82 Million (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Urus has a market cap of $2.82 million and $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Urus has traded flat against the US dollar. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Urus Coin Profile

Urus (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

