US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,837 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,403 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 254,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,891,000 after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 440.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,010,000 after buying an additional 2,583,063 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $1,191,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 111.3% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,907 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $101.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.13 and its 200-day moving average is $125.85. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $126.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.57.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

