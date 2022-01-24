US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,489 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MasTec were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the second quarter worth $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth $152,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 13.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 6.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasTec alerts:

MTZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.56.

MTZ stock opened at $88.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.45 and its 200 day moving average is $92.94. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $76.77 and a one year high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.