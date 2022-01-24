US Bancorp DE Has $4.63 Million Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 42.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 32.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.73.

NYSE AVY opened at $200.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $147.40 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.46%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

