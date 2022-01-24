US Bancorp DE Has $4.83 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNK opened at $106.59 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $106.48 and a 52-week high of $110.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.81.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

