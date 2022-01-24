US Bancorp DE Sells 17,843 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,843 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 26.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,054,000 after purchasing an additional 133,817 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 139.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 72,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 42,393 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.7% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 17.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 27.4% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $371,902.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,702. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $71.76 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.70 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.37. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. The firm had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

