US Bancorp DE Sells 5,777 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,777 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Skba Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 189,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 281.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 85,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 63,072 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,056.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 865,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,818,000 after acquiring an additional 790,857 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 109,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 376,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH opened at $50.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average is $51.55.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

