US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on USFD. TheStreet lowered US Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of USFD opened at $34.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.13. US Foods has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,526,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,139,000 after acquiring an additional 353,108 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,372,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 134,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 97,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

