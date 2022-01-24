USDJ Price Tops $1.00 (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last week, USDJ has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One USDJ coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC on major exchanges. USDJ has a market cap of $14.92 million and $16.44 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00049181 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.69 or 0.06633461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00056825 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,634.99 or 1.00101966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006456 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.