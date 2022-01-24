V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Given New $68.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
VFC has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. OTR Global downgraded V.F. to a positive rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Williams Capital downgraded V.F. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.67.
Shares of VFC stock opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. V.F. has a 1 year low of $65.34 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42.
In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 435.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.
V.F. Company Profile
VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.
