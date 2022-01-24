V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Given New $68.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VFC has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. OTR Global downgraded V.F. to a positive rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Williams Capital downgraded V.F. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. V.F. has a 1 year low of $65.34 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 435.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

