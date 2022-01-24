Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will report earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Valley National Bancorp reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $343.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.41 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLY. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 104,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 20.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.1% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 63.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLY opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.52. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

