Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Buys 5,000 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Matthews International by 23.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Matthews International by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Matthews International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Matthews International by 53.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 8.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Matthews International stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.04. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,186. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.05 and a beta of 1.13. Matthews International Co. has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $438.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.10 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 0.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is 1,100.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.