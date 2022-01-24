Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Acquires 27,557 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 368.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,557 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $194.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.71. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $195.25 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

