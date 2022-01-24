Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $435.00 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $369.65 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $467.43 and its 200 day moving average is $454.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

