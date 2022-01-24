Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 5.6% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $346.23 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $390.19 and a 200 day moving average of $378.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

