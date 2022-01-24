Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Takes $2.24 Million Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,000. Advance Auto Parts makes up 1.4% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 547.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,898,000 after buying an additional 1,335,161 shares during the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,624,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,760,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,423,000 after purchasing an additional 205,210 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 303,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,693,000 after purchasing an additional 152,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.79.

AAP opened at $226.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.24. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.15 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

