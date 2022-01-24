Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Trims Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 3.0% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Intuit by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU stock opened at $527.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $627.44 and a 200-day moving average of $580.43. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $359.33 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The firm has a market cap of $149.29 billion, a PE ratio of 69.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Intuit from $802.00 to $715.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.29.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

