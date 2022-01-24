Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s 10th Largest Position

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,627,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,466,515 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,523,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.26. 941,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,720,497. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.65 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.94.

