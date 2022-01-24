Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Radnor Financial Advisors LLC

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.2% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,219.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 197,788 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $1,391,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $1,450,000. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 509,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,251,000 after acquiring an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.05 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $67.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.941 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%.

