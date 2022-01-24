Vecima Networks’ (VCM) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$24.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Vecima Networks in a report on Friday, January 14th. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on shares of Vecima Networks from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of TSE:VCM opened at C$15.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Vecima Networks has a fifty-two week low of C$12.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.72. The company has a market cap of C$361.83 million and a PE ratio of 295.85.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$32.40 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vecima Networks will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 518.87%.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

