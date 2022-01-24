Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,636 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Vector Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Vector Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vector Group during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Vector Group during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Vector Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VGR opened at $11.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.07. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $17.39.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Vector Group had a net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $652.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.70%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VGR shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

