Venus (XVS) Market Capitalization Achieves $92.32 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, Venus has traded 43.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a total market capitalization of $92.32 million and approximately $28.20 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can now be bought for about $7.73 or 0.00021398 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00097916 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,149.52 or 1.00044679 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00027497 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.48 or 0.00424769 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,941,124 coins. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

