Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Veritex posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.79. 349,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,658. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.59. Veritex has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.06%.

In other Veritex news, insider Michael Clayton Riebe sold 5,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $249,381.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $258,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,975 shares of company stock worth $3,575,616 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Veritex in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritex in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veritex in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Crossvault Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritex in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Veritex in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

