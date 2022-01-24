Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of VRCA traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.30. 52 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,736. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.05.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 30,023 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $283,717.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 42.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. 33.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

