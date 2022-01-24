Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,602,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,448,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APPH. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in AppHarvest during the second quarter worth about $615,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in AppHarvest during the second quarter worth about $1,899,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AppHarvest during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in AppHarvest by 116.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 433,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 233,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AppHarvest by 88.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,515,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ APPH opened at $3.34 on Monday. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

