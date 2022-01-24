Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 436,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 72,540 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for about 0.8% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $25,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 185.1% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 51,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 33,639 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 5.6% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 189,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.77.

Shares of OKE opened at $57.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.29. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

