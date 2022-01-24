Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 367,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 83,796 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $18,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $928,186,000 after buying an additional 7,866,473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,487,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,550,000 after buying an additional 1,325,016 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after buying an additional 68,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.47.

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $142,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,865.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

TRGP opened at $55.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.74. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 2.88. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.65 and a 1 year high of $58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.