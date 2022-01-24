ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.16 Million

Equities analysts expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) to announce sales of $20.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ViewRay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.22 million and the lowest is $20.11 million. ViewRay reported sales of $18.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year sales of $69.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.84 million to $69.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $95.09 million, with estimates ranging from $88.09 million to $100.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 159.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.12%. The company had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

In other ViewRay news, CEO Scott William Drake bought 89,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,996.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary William Stassen bought 17,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in ViewRay by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,629,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,956,000 after buying an additional 2,896,899 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ViewRay by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,778,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,736,000 after buying an additional 1,043,183 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ViewRay by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,924,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,875,000 after buying an additional 872,165 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,733,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,439,000 after purchasing an additional 812,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,920,000. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,891,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,656. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ViewRay has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.81.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

