Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vimeo Inc. provides video software solution. The company’s platform enables any professional, team and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. Vimeo Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Vimeo alerts:

VMEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered shares of Vimeo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vimeo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.38.

Shares of VMEO stock opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.62. Vimeo has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $100.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.06 million. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vimeo will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $853,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,144,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,572,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,442,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vimeo (VMEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.