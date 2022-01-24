Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.16

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.16 and last traded at $13.27, with a volume of 2227 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Vimeo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vimeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.62.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.06 million. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at $140,572,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at $43,716,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at $23,144,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,442,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,412,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

