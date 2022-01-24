Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) CTO Jonathan Miles Wagner Sells 2,139 Shares

Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) CTO Jonathan Miles Wagner sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $22,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SEAT stock opened at $9.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02. Vivid Seats Inc has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $14.35.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($44.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.54 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vivid Seats Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

