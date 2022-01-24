Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) CTO Jonathan Miles Wagner Sells 2,139 Shares

Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) CTO Jonathan Miles Wagner sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $22,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
SEAT stock opened at $9.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02. Vivid Seats Inc has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $14.35.
Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($44.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.54 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vivid Seats Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
Vivid Seats Company Profile
Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.
Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.