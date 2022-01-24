VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) COO Sells $676,800.00 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $676,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ben Bun Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VIZIO alerts:

On Wednesday, January 5th, Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $760,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $755,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $843,600.00.

VZIO opened at $14.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.93. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $588.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in VIZIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new position in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VZIO shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on VIZIO from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered VIZIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Craig Hallum started coverage on VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research began coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.