W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,362 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.1% in the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 94,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,238,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $120,908,000 after purchasing an additional 133,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 29.9% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $53.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average of $53.65. The stock has a market cap of $223.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.87.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

