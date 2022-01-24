W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $17.30 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 2.8% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $17,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,195,782,000 after purchasing an additional 359,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,168,718,000 after purchasing an additional 560,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 620,061 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,035,944,000 after purchasing an additional 366,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $278.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 2nd. Erste Group lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.08.

PYPL stock opened at $163.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.30 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

