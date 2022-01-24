W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $6.32 Million Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,569 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co owned 0.09% of Alaska Air Group worth $6,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 409.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $52.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.13 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.26 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.23) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $268,368.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $100,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $465,926 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

