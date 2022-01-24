W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Invests $4.05 Million in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 55,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 266.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Bbva USA boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $70.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $88.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.27.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PNW shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Guggenheim cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.87.

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.